“Double Hat Bandit” serial bank robbery suspect arrested in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A man believed to be responsible for more than a dozen bank robberies in five western states was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a motel in Whiteland, Indiana south of Indianapolis.

Shayne Carson, the suspect dubbed “Double Hat Bandit” by authorities, was taken into custody by the FBI and officers with the Whiteland Police Department. He was given the moniker because he wore two hats during the bank heists which took place inside grocery stores.

Carson’s believed to have been responsible for 14 holdups in Utah, Washington, Colorado, Oregon and Idaho from December 19, 2016 to July 22, 2017 according to the FBI. he’s also being investigated as a possible suspect in other bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio.

In late August the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for his capture. The news release issued by the FBI announcing Carson’s capture did not indicate how he was tracked down in Indiana.