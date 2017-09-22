Court docs: Indianapolis lawyer flashed Norwell basketball team

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) An Indianapolis attorney has been accused of exposing himself to students inside two school buses, one of Norwell High School girls basketball players, in separate incidents in Indianapolis this year.

Raymond Fairchild, 71, has been charged with four counts of Public Indecency and two counts of Public Nudity, all misdemeanors, for allegedly flashing two high school buses carrying girls teams in June and February along Interstate 70 near the Indianapolis International Airport.

In a probable cause affidavit filed with Fairchild’s charges, investigators said bus carrying the Norwell girls basketball team was headed eastbound on I-70 to play in a tournament in Plainfield on June 15 when players noticed a Honda CRV appeared to be following them. The players told police that the Honda, with an older man dressed in a white shirt and red tie, pulled up alongside their bus “until the girls grew uncomfortable.”

The coach then sped the bus, but the Honda, too, sped up and wove through traffic to again get alongside the bus. At that point, the players said the man exposed himself, according to the affidavit. He then veered the Honda off an exit and off the interstate, the affidavit said.

Images of the man were posted to Facebook by an assistant coach with the program.

The incident came less than four months after reports circulated that a man flashed his genitals to a bus of Union City High School girls basketball players, along the same stretch of I-70. According to the affidavit, the coach of the Union City team came across the photos shared by the Norwell coach, and she reached out to the Norwell coach and the two compared images taken of the suspect.

“Coach (redacted) was convinced that the same man was responsible in both incident and Coach (redacted)’s team’s incident,” the affidavit said.

While police were investigating the incidents, two people who saw the photos on Facebook came forward to identify the man, the affidavit said. One of the people said her husband went to law school with Fairchild and her family had been friends with him for decades.

Fairchild had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

Fairchild maintains a law office in downtown Indianapolis.