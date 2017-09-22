Better late than never? Library book returned 78 years later

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — It took nearly 80 years, but a book borrowed during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.

The Attleboro Public Library posted on its Facebook page Thursday pictures of a copy of “The Young Lady at Home,” by T.S. Arthur. The book was returned this week. The due date stamped at the back of the book? Nov. 21, 1938.

Library deputy director Amy Rhilinger tells WPRI-TV a man had been cleaning out his friend’s basement when he came across the book. She says the library staff thought it was “awesome” the book was returned even though it’s in terrible condition and can’t go back into circulation.

Rhilinger says the library isn’t trying to collect late fees, either. She says they’d amount to almost $2,800.

