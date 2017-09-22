9/22 Highlight Zone – Week Six

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 6A no. 2 Snider snapped Wayne’s 3-game winning streak as the Panthers improved to 6-0 on the season by winning the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline a huge slate of games on Friday.

Christian Covington continued his stellar senior season with 22 carries for 168 yards and 2 TDs to lead the Panthers. A’nyis Lockett added 10 carries for 56 yards and TDs. Quarterback Brandon Young led Wayne with 16 carries for 90 yards.

4A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger earned Zollner Stadium bragging rights with a 27-0 win over 3A no. 8 Concordia. The Dwenger defense was the star of the game, with the Saints coming up with six interceptions – two from Patrick Finley. Dwenger quarterback Patrick O’Keefe was 13-for-19 for 135 yards and a TD. Concordia was led by Marcus Morrow with 18 carries for 90 yards.

Homestead bounced back from a loss at Lucas Oil Stadium to Snider to defeat North Side 42-14 at Chambers Field. Trevin Taylor caught 8 passes for 135 yards and 2 TDs while Grant Raber tallied 2 receiving TDs and one on the ground. Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright was 20-for-26 for 283 yards and 4 TDs through the air. North Side was led by Kenneth Ware with 9 carries for 70 yards and a TD.

At Jack Weicker Stadium South Side scored first, but Carroll’s offense racked up big numbers in a 62-28 win over the Archers. Chargers quarterback Jack Miguel accounted for 5 total TDs – 3 rushing and 2 passing – while going 27-for-37 for 331 yards. Nathan Harrah racked up 8 receptions for 93 yards and 2 TDs for Carroll while Cam Shank rushed 10 times for 110 yards and a TD. South was paced by quarterback Mikale Stevenson who was 11-for-17 passing for 256 yards and 3 TDs. Damarque Perkins caught 2 passes for 106 yards while Everrett Merritt snagged 4 receptions for 84 yards and 2 TDs.