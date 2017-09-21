Traffic stop leads to meth bust, marijuana grow operation

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – A LaGrange man is behind bars after a traffic stop Wednesday evening, according to the LaGrange Marshal’s Department.

Investigators said an officer stopped a minivan at State Road 9 and County Road 200 North in LaGrange shortly before 9 p.m.

A department statement said an officer smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a probable cause search officers found 14 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and approximately 8.5 grams of suspected marijuana. Officers also found drug paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as Earle L. Snover, 58, LaGrange, was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

The marshal’s department said during the investigation they obtained a search warrant for Snover’s home. An address was not provided in a department statement, but officers found drug paraphernalia inside the home and 19 marijuana plants growing outside the home.

Snover was booked on initial charges of felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance in addition to misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia charges.

The LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office and LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the case. It remains under investigation.