Son of Chicago’s public housing chief charged in murder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 18-year-old son of the Chicago Housing Authority’s CEO has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Indianapolis.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Eugene Jones turned himself in Tuesday, questioned and then taken into custody. He was later charged with the robbery and murder on Sunday of 18-year-old Deante Williams.

Police said Williams was sitting in a car with his girlfriend when he was shot. Authorities refused to release additional information about the shooting and Jones’ connection to Williams.

Jones is the son of Eugene Jones Jr., who oversees Chicago’s public housing.

In a statement Wednesday, Eugene Jones said the situation facing his son is one no parent expects to find themselves in. He said he will handle it as a family matter and cannot comment further.