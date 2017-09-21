Purdue names chancellor to lead IPFW transition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) IPFW’s next chancellor will begin his duties starting November 1 according to a news release issued by Purdue University Thursday morning.

Ronald Elsenbaumer will replace Vicky Carwein who retired after serving as the school’s chancellor since 2012. Elsenbaumer is a Purdue alumnus who is currently a special advisor to the president at the University of Texas Arlington.

Elsenbaumer will oversee IPFW’s transition to Purdue University Fort Wayne as part of the realignment that does away with the shared governance of the campus by Purdue and Indiana University.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Ron back to Purdue,” said President Mitch Daniels. “He brings an exceptional blend of academic and industry experience, and he’ll need it to lead the campus in new directions at a pivotal moment in its history.

Purdue trustee Gary Lehman led the search committee, which identified four finalists who made campus presentations in July.