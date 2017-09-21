Police: Woman steals ID numbers of fellow students to make online purchases

MADISON, Ind. (WANE) A southern Indiana woman faces multiple charges for allegedly using the personal ID numbers of fellow students at Ivy Tech’s Madison, Indiana campus to make online bookstore purchases for herself.

According to Indiana State Police, an investigation began on September 11 when Ivy Tech became suspicious of a large number of purchases made by several students that were being delivered to the address of a single student. Ivy Tech was also able to determine those purchases were all made using an IP address that matched the login information of a student that lived at the delivery address for the purchased items.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at the Versailles residence of Bioncia Mitchell, 20, where they found many of the fraudulently purchased items.

The purchases totaled over $7,000, however Ivy Tech officials were able to block and refund nearly half the money once the suspicious activity was discovered.

Mitchell faces felony charges of Identity Deception, Theft, and Fraud.