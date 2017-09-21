Police searching for missing teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

William Spaulding, 17, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday around Carroll and Lima roads in Fort Wayne, possibly headed toward the Waterloo or Auburn area, police said. A release from the sheriff’s department did not say whether Spaulding was believed to be in danger.

Spaulding is described as 6 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a tank top with camouflage trim when he was last seen.

Anyone with any information on Spaulding’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (260) 925-3365.