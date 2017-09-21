Police need help identifying injured male in hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a man in critical condition at a local hospital. Police said the man is suffering from multiple injures.

He’s described as a white male with strawberry blonde hair. He’s in his mid 20s, 6’0″ and 225lbs.

Detectives are looking for any information that might help identify him, and any potential crimes that may have occurred to him. He was found in the area of Eastbrook Drive and W. State Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to immediately contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.