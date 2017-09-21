Police: Indianapolis homicide is city’s 100th of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Indianapolis is the city’s 100th homicide of the year.

Indianapolis police said the man’s shooting death early Thursday in the city’s downtown bar district is a criminal homicide, giving Indiana’s capital city 100 to date for 2017.

That’s slightly fewer than the 110 such killings the city had at the same time last year.

Indianapolis ended 2016 with a record 149 criminal homicides that were investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Last year’s killings broke the city’s previous record of 144 in 2015.

Officials have said that poverty, drug abuse and mental illness are driving the increase in homicides as the city’s population grows.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.