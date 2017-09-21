Owens battles back from medical mystery to play for Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Something didn’t feel right. But nobody could tell Luke Owens what was wrong.

“I was tough going through two-a-days, throwing up in between practice but I had to push through,” the Snider junior safety said.

There was a pain under his sternum that wouldn’t go away. As a football player, Luke is tough by nature and didn’t think too much of it.

“We just thought it was the stomach flu, something like that. We went to get a physical and the doctor said it was something else,” he recalled. “They sent me to the hospital and that’s where it all started.”

Even Luke – and that initial doctor – weren’t the only ones that couldn’t figure out what was going on. He bounced around from city to city and doctor to doctor and nobody seemed to have answers.

He missed school, lost about 50 pounds and was forced to sit out most of the football season.

“Just getting back to where I was is what I was thinking about the whole time. Getting back on the field,” Luke said a few days after the Panthers beat Homestead at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Even as we talked more than a year later, his doctors still don’t have answers other than it was mysterious issue with his liver.

Luke takes medications and feels stronger because of that experience. Is he worried that it will come back? “I’m a little worried that it’ll come back but I think for the most part that they have it under control.”