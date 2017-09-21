Old building partially collapses in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – An old building near downtown Hicksville partially collapsed Thursday evening.

The building, long ago known as the B & O Steakhouse, had been used recently for storage. Numerous pictures online showed the front of the building at 252 East High Street falling into the street and on the sidewalk.

Hicksville police said the collapse happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. No one was hurt.

Police said they were dispatched to the area because several bricks where in the road. Officers arrived and found the facade on the sidewalk and in the street. Police said a quick determination was made to tear the building down as a precaution and to protect a neighboring business.

The collapse forced East High Street – the main road through Hicksville, to be shut down for several blocks most of the evening.

Late Thursday evening a demolition crew brought the remaining walls to the ground.

The Hicksville Police Department, Hicksville Fire Department, Hicksville EMS, and Sherwood Fire Department assisted.

It’s unclear who owns the property.