Kendallville man, 45, reported missing

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kendallville are searching for a 45-year-old man who has been missing since late August.

Brian R. Lash was last seen by friends and family on August 30 at the Best Western hotel in Kendallville. No one has heard from him since, according to Kendallville Police.

The police department received a missing person report on September 13.

Lash is described as a 45-year-old white man, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lash is asked to call the Kendallville Police Department at (260) 347-0654 or message the department on its Facebook page.