GOTW Preview: Wayne at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top teams in the SAC will clash at Spuller Stadium on Friday night when Wayne meets Snider in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Wayne is 3-2 but riding a three-game winning streak in which the Generals have scored an average of 41 points a night.

Snider is 5-0 on the season and coming off a 52-31 win over Homestead at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Panthers moved up one slot to no. 2 in this week’s 6A poll.

