CINCINNATI (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger grad Tyler Eifert missed his second straight practice on Thursday as the former Pro Bowler is dealing with bad back according to multiple reports.

The Bengals could certainly use the efforts of Eifert, as Cincinnati is off to an 0-2 start and will travel to Green Bay on Sunday. That’s a game you can see on WANE-TV at 4 p.m. following the Browns-Colts game at 1 p.m.

The fifth-year tight end has four catches this season for 46 yards.