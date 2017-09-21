Crash closes NB lane of I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A two-vehicle crash along Interstate 69 has closed one northbound lane of the highway in southern Allen County.

Police and medics were called just before 12:30 p.m. to the 299 milemarker, at the Airport Expressway and Lower Huntington Road interchange, on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that two vehicles collided and minor injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Police closed one northbound lane at the crash scene. Motorists were asked to use caution and patience.

