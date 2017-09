FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After dispatching St. Ambrose 49-21 last Saturday top-ranked St. Francis will face its biggest challenge of the young season when the Cougars welcome no. 11 St. Xavier (Ill.) to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday night.

Kick is set for 6 p.m.

The Cougars are 3-0 and have outscored opponent 172-51 this season.

St. Xavier is 3-0, including a win over then-fifth-ranked Marian in week one.