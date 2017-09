FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 3 Canterbury and reigning SAC champ Northrop battled to a 1-1 tie to headline boys soccer in the area on Thursday night.

Canterbury scored in the second minute when a miscommunication between a Northrop defender and the Bruins goalie allowed Ben Kunce to score and give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead.

Northrop scored the equalizer in the 25th minute when Medard Mikobi found Erdwin Quintana in front of the net for a goal.