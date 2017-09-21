$165M city budget supports public safety, infrastructure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday presented the $165 million city budget he’ll present to City Council next week that calls for additional police officers and firefighters and funding for infrastructure improvements.

The budget – a balanced plan that Henry said reflect’s Fort Wayne’s position as a leader in economic development and quality-of-life amenities – allows for 24 new police officers and 22 new firefighters, and a $3 million investment in maintenance projects in city parks. The budget also allows $22.5 million in funding for neighborhood street and road improvements and $6 million for sidewalks and alleyways.

“I continue to be encouraged by the momentum we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. The 2018 budget places an emphasis on public safety, neighborhood infrastructure and our award-winning Parks,” said Henry. “Our proactive approach to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars helps ensure sustainability and viability now and in the future. Successful financial strategies assist us in our efforts to be a city that features a positive business climate, new jobs and thriving neighborhoods.”

The funding plan will be presented to City Council on Tuesday. Residents can read the full budget at cityoffortwayne.org/smartgov.