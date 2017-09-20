Retail chains filing for bankruptcy protection in 2017

Toys R Us has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, joining a growing list of companies struggling to navigate a retail landscape altered by technology and changing consumer tastes. There is even a new term that has emerged which points to the dire state of the industry: Chapter 22. Those are companies that have been forced to seek bankruptcy protection for a second time. Overall, 35 retailers have filed for bankruptcy so far this year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Following are some of the retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection just this year:

1.The Limited

2.Wet Seal*

3.Eastern Outfitters

4.BCBG Max Azria

5.Vanity

6.Hhgregg

7.RadioShack*

8.Gordmans

9.Gander Mountain

10.Payless ShoeSource*

11.Rue21*

12.Gymboree

13.Cornerstone Apparel, owner of Papaya Clothing

14.True Religion Apparel

15.Alfred Angelo

16.Perfumania

17.Vitamin World

18.Aerosoles

19.Toys R Us

(asterisk, * )Second bankruptcy protection filing by Wet Seal and RadioShack. Payless ShoeSource emerged from bankruptcy protection in August, while Rue21 received court approval to emerge from bankruptcy last week.