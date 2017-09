VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) One person was killed in a crash on U.S. involving three vehicles Wednesday morning.

Police said a semi driven by a Pennsylvania man was heading west on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County, Ohio and slowed for traffic in a construction zone.

Bert Helsel, 63, of Minster, Ohio, was directly behind the semi and also began to slow down.

Another semi hit Helsel’s car from behind and pushed it into the back of the first semi.

Helsel died at the scene. Neither semi driver got hurt.