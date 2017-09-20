New St. Joseph Hospital to be built

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -– Lutheran Health Network today announced plans to build a replacement facility for the current St. Joseph Hospital, which has been in the same location since 1869. This will be the first time in more than a century a new hospital will be built in the central city.

“As Fort Wayne continues to renew and revitalize itself, LHN is also focusing on the future through the modernization of downtown healthcare,” said Mike Poore, regional president and CEO, Lutheran Health Network. “This is part of a series of major capital investments we are making to transform LHN to meet the needs of patients today and for years to come.”

The decision to build a replacement facility for St. Joseph Hospital comes after more than a year of planning and discussion that involved the network, St. Joe physicians and administrative leaders, and hospital board members. The current facility, which has gone through many physical changes over the years, has limitations that make it more difficult to add today’s medical advancements and create an optimal environment for staff to deliver the experience patients need and expect. Plans for the new campus are currently in development and will include a multi-story hospital, ancillary medical facilities and convenient parking.

“A brand new, state-of-the-art medical campus in the heart of Fort Wayne will be a tremendous boon for our community, both in terms of enhancements for patients and caregivers, and for economic development,” said St. Joseph Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman Jerry Henry. “The investment we’re talking about is a concrete demonstration of commitment to Lutheran Health Network and to Fort Wayne.”

Henry also saluted the history and tradition of St. Joseph Hospital. “St. Joe has served this community well for nearly 150 years, and we will honor its legacy in our future plans.”

Several potential properties are under consideration. LHN will work with the St. Joseph Hospital Board of Trustees, the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission to determine the best location for the new campus.

“A new medical campus holds significant promise for delivering an enhanced experience for our patients,” said Tom Kintanar, MD. “The existing hospital was built for the way medical care was delivered decades ago and we owe it to our medical staff and team members to build and equip them with the latest advancements in the industry.”

The process to finalize a location and develop design plans is underway. LHN will take all the appropriate and necessary steps to ensure the new hospital is built in the right place and is the right size for the community. The goal is to begin construction of the new campus in 2018, which is expected to take approximately 18 to 24 months to complete. In the meantime, St. Joe physicians and staff will continue providing patients with the quality care they expect from the hospital.