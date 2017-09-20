Klutz launches campaign for state auditor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz, who was appointed state auditor by Governor Eric Holcomb in January, kicked off her 2018 election campaign Wednesday in Fort Wayne.

Klutz is Indiana’s 57th state auditor. According to her website, the auditor serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the State of Indiana and is responsible for accounting for all of the state’s funds, overseeing and disbursing tax revenues collected by other state agencies to local units of government, and paying the state’s bills and employees. which includes more than 80,000 vendors and 34,000 state employees.

Her campaign kickoff took place at Parkview Field.