Indiana man convicted in boy’s death gets reduced sentence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A young man originally sentenced to 90 years in prison for his role in a northern Indiana boy’s killing has been resentenced to a 60-year term.

A St. Joseph County judge sentenced 18-year-old Tyre Bradbury on Wednesday. His reduced sentence comes months after the state Court of Appeals ruled that his original sentence was too severe.

The South Bend man was convicted of murder last year for providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. in 2014 as the toddler played outside, several blocks away from a gang fight.

Bradbury originally received a minimum 45-year sentence for murder but a criminal gang enhancement doubled that sentence.

His new sentence includes 45 years for murder and 15 years for the gang enhancement.

