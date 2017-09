FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 469 has shut down the highway.

Police and medics were called around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 27 mile marker of the interstate, near the Maplecrest Road interchange, on a report of a crash with injuries in the southbound lanes. It’s not clear how badly motorists are hurt.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that traffic was being routed off the interstate onto Maplecrest Road. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.