Dual raids net drugs, gun, cash; 5 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Five people were arrested in two drug raids as part of a crack cocaine investigation on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics division and Gang and Violent Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home at 2102 Cheri Court, near Covington Plaza on the city’s west side. In the home, police found 22.3 grams of powder cocaine, 0.3 grams of crack cocaine, 0.6 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and about $1,600 cash. Police said the drugs had a street value of $800-$1,000.

Darrell Adam Reynolds, 39, was arrested on felony charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

After that raid, around 1:15 p.m., police served a search warrant at a home at 2241 New Haven Ave., just southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. In that home, police found 0.1 grams of crack cocaine and a “very large amount” of drug paraphernalia. There, 48-year-old Darlene D. Jackson was arrested on three counts of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and additional counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintain a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

While officers were at the New Haven Avenue address, a vehicle a vehicle pulled into the driveway and its three occupants were investigated. Police found 0.4 grams of Heroin and 7.7 grams of marijuana, along with “many” items of paraphernalia including syringes, and spoons for aiding in the injection of illegal drugs, either on the suspects or in the vehicle.

Andrea Kristen Brown, 23, of Huntington was arrested for felony charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Rashell Boardman, 34, of Warren was arrested on one felony count of possession of a syringe. Eric Lee Stockman, 29, of Warren was arrested on charges of of false report/informing, possession of a syringe, and possession of marijuana.