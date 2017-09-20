Drivers face charges after head-on crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash in northeastern DeKalb County Wednesday morning sent a Hamilton man to a hospital.

Police and medics were called just after 9 a.m. to the intersection of C.R. 61 and C.R. 22 just northwest of Butler on a report of a crash there.

Investigators said a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by 31-year-old Sarah Eldridge of Butler was headed northbound on C.R. 61 when it failed to navigate the curve in the road at C.R. 22 because it was going too fast. The Chrysler slammed into a southbound 2003 Chevy S-10 driven by Thomas Furniss, 60, of Hamilton that was in the curve.

The S-10 went off the road and rolled into its roof, police said.

Furniss suffered a broken nose and cuts to his head. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Eldridge suffered only minor injuries.

Police said Eldridge has a pending charge of driving while suspended. Furniss, meanwhile, has a pending charge of operating while intoxicated.