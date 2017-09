INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Department of Transportation will reconstruct a major Indianapolis interstate junction

The agency said Tuesday that the 50-year-old merging point of I-65 and I-70 in the northeast corner of downtown known as “the north split” is nearing the end of its useful life.

Public meetings will be held in early 2018. A preliminary design will be completed later in the year.

State officials say the project will fix or replace deteriorating bridges, reconfigure some exit and entrance ramps and improve pavement conditions.

They say that should ease congestion and improve safety.

No start date for the project has been announced. The interchange is traveled by about 170,000 vehicles per day.