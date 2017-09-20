Councilman to propose ordinance fighting problem commercial properties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne city councilman is set to introduce an ordinance fighting commercial chronic problem properties.

In an announcement, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, City Council President Tom Didier will talk about the details of the new proposal.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed are expected to join Didier at the news conference.

The goal of the proposal is a two-pronged effect: clean up busy areas of town while saving police resources.

Didier talked with NewsChannel 15 in June about problem businesses in the area of W. Coliseum Blvd. and Goshen Rd. The new ordinance is expected to bring attention to the numerous crimes that have happened on properties in that area.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after council voted to table a discussion of a bill that would of mandated sexually-oriented businesses to close at midnight.