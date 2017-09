SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Brutal honesty. That’s what you get with Carroll High School grad Drue Tranquill.

That is one of the reasons Tranquill is a captain now for the Irish.

On Saturday the senior safety will lead a Notre Dame team into East Lansing bound and determined to make up for last year’s 36-28 loss to Michigan State.

The 2-1 Irish will play at 2-0 Michigan State on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Click on the VIDEO tab to hear what Tranquill had to say about playing MSU.