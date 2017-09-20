Cargo trailer manufacturer opening 2nd Indiana factory

MARION, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana-based cargo trailer manufacturer says it will boost production by opening a second factory in the state.

Stealth Trailers announced Wednesday it is leasing and equipping a factory in Marion, where it expects to start operations by Oct. 1. The company based in the Elkhart County town of Bristol says it anticipates having up to 115 workers at the Marion factory by 2020.

The company says the Marion factory will house complete trailer manufacturing operations, including welding, assembly and final finishing.

Stealth Trailers now has about 175 workers at its Bristol facility.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says it offered the company up to $600,000 in conditional tax credits and $70,000 in training grants.

