Boone prosecutor seeking death penalty in attack on couple

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana prosecutor has filed death penalty charges against a teenager accused in the home invasion stabbing death of a 73-year-old suburban Indianapolis man and an assault on his wife.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer said Wednesday that the five aggravating factors that make the death penalty possible against 20-year-old Zachariah Wright of Lebanon include allegedly committing the murder while also committing an arson and burglary.

Wright faces 23 charges stemming from the June 18 slaying of Maxwell Foster of Lebanon and an assault of his 68-year-old wife, Sonia.

Wright’s attorney, Allan Reid, says he doesn’t believe the death penalty is warranted in this case and said the U.S. Supreme Court may find it unconstitutional when the defendant is younger than 21 when the crimes were committed.

