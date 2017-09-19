Trial to begin for pharmacist charged in meningitis outbreak

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist facing murder charges for his role in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak is set to go on trial.

Glenn Chin is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy and other crimes under federal racketeering law. He was the supervisory pharmacist at the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

The 2012 meningitis outbreak killed 76 people and sickened more than 700 others. It was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the facility. Chin ran the clean rooms where the steroid injections were made.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

Chin’s attorney has said he’ll blame pharmacy co-founder Barry Cadden.

Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud. He tearfully apologized to victims as he was sentenced in June to nine years in prison.