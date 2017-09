WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a divine season so far for the Barons.

Behind leading scorers Faith Lewis and Gracy Synder, DeKalb is now 10-1-1 on the year. In the past few days they beaten Huntington North (3-2), Leo (2-1) and then Norwell (2-0) on Monday night.

We are proud to honor the DeKalb girls soccer team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Barons advanced to the regional final in the 2A bracket last year and they hope to continue even further this season.