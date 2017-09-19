Police: Drugs, gun, cash found in stolen car; 3 arrested

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Noble County arrested a man on several charges Monday night after they surrounded him at a gas station and reportedly found drugs, a gun and cash in a stolen vehicle.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department took a tip that a man wanted on multiple charges was at a Kendallville address. At that point, Noble County Sheriff’s deputies and undercover officers along with officers from the Kendallville Police Department converged on the location – a gas station at 1280 W. North St. on Kendallville’s northwest side.

Police spotted the suspect – Tyson Andrew Eminger – walking near a vehicle in the parking lot. When Noble County deputies and Kendallville officers approached him, Eminger reportedly tried to run off, then began to fight with the officers, the report said.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Eminger’s vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Kendallville, and the plate that was on it was also stolen. Inside the vehicle, police found 40 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash, police said.

Two other people in the vehicle were also arrested. They were not named.

Police said in the report that formal charges will be filed later.