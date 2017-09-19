Komets add pair to preseason roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that two players have been added to the preseason roster. Goaltender Sean Bonar and defenseman Mitch Nylen have agreed to terms and will join the Komets when training camp begins Oct. 2 on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Bonar (BAHN-er), 26, appeared in three games with the Komets during the 2015-16 season posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.69 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. During the year Bonar also made ECHL appearances with Brampton and Wichita.

2017-18 will be the Delta, British Columbia native’s fourth pro season after spending all of 2016-17 at Fayetteville in the SPHL. Bonar registered a 32-15-2 record, ranked second in the league with a 2.07 goals-against average while leading SPHL goaltenders with a .927 save percentage in 49 games. Bonar was also named to the SPHL First All-Star Team, received the league’s Goaltender of the Year award and named the SPHL Most Valuable Player.

Nylen (NIE-len), 22, was acquired by the Komets in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays for future consideration. Last year the defenseman completed a four-year collegiate career with Sacred Heart University in the AHA where he was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2013-14. Nylen also made his pro debut last year with South Carolina. The Lawrence, Georgia native skated two regular season games and two playoff games with the Stingrays.

The Fort Wayne preseason roster reaches 22 players with the addition of Bonar and Nylen. The roster includes 11 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. -Komets roster-

Five Komets headed for AHL camps— Five Komet players will be attending AHL camps this year. Bobby Shea (D) will attend San Diego’s camp, Alex Sakellaropoulos (G) will be visiting Chicago’s camp, and Dennis Kravchenko (F), Gabriel Desjardins (F) and Cody Sol (D) will be participating in the Tucson camp.

Komets name new athletic trainer— The Komets also announced Monday that Roanoke, Indiana native Matt Willett, A.T.C., has been named the new team athletic trainer. Willett was assigned to the Komets by Fort Wayne Orthopedics and Lutheran Health. Willett graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training before earning his masters degree in sports management at Morehead State University in Kentucky. Prior to his assignment with the Komets, Willett was head trainer for sports at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. Willett resides in Fort Wayne with his wife Jennifer and daughter Makayla.

Komets announce two home exhibition games— The Komets have slated three exhibition games including two at home and one on the road. The preseason starts Friday, Oct. 6 with a 6:30pm faceoff at Indy against the Fuel. Saturday, Oct. 7 the Komets host the Fuel at 7:30pm. Monday, Oct. 9 the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a preseason tune-up at 7:30pm.