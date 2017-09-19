Investigators release new details into Noble County homicide

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have released new details in Noble County’s only homicide investigation in 2017. They found a gun linked to the case and have narrowed down the persons of interest.

On August 20th, police found the body of Suzanne Moore off County Road 500 South near Laotta. Less than a month later, they’re getting some answers. Sheriff Douglas Harp said they located a handgun they believe was used in the homicide.

Since the beginning of the investigation, police said they had several persons of interest. “We do have a person of interest. No arrests have been made at this point at this time but we do have a person of interest in the investigation,” Harp said.

39-year-old Moore lived in Fort Wayne. Officers served a search warrant at her house after her death. Officials had her car and another one towed away.

Also at that time, police said they arrested her boyfriend Tracey Martin on unrelated charges. Martin was on probation for a cocaine conviction. He also had previous convictions for robbery, drug offenses and carjacking. Harp said Martin was not considered a suspect in Moore’s death.

Police aren’t saying if they found the gun during the search at Moore’s home, only that it wasn’t by her body. “The gun was located elsewhere. So, we were pretty pleased with being able to find that and obviously that helps tremendously with the investigation when you have the murder weapon.”

The big question of how Moore got from Fort Wayne to Noble County is still unanswered. “We’re still trying to sort a lot of that out,” Harp said.

Moore’s death is the first and only homicide this year for the county and it’s safe to say the investigation is close to wrapping up. “Fortunately, for us, we don’t have a lot of violent crime in the county. We take any kind of crime seriously. We’re just fortunate that we don’t have the amount of violence that other communities do have.”

Harp said communication is going well but they still need people to speak up. Send all tips here.