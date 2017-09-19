Indianapolis closing 3 high schools as enrollment slides

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Indianapolis high schools will close next spring, including the school that produced comedian and former talk show host David Letterman.

The changes were approved Monday by the Indianapolis school board, 5-2. Kelly Bentley, who voted in favor of the plan, says a “no” vote would be easy “but it would not be the right thing.”

Broad Ripple, Arlington and Northwest high schools will close, leaving Indianapolis with four high schools. There were 30,000 students in the district last year compared to more than 100,000 decades ago. The high schools that remain open will only be two-thirds full.

About 30 people protested outside the meeting. There were public hearings throughout the summer.

Letterman is a Broad Ripple graduate. He says a visit months ago brought back “lovely memories.”