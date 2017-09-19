Indiana man gets 10 years for trying to run down 2 officers

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly trying to run down two police officers with his car.

A Delaware County judge sentenced 49-year-old Charles Kevin Dinkins on Monday, two months after he was convicted of attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police have said the officers were trying to help an injured woman passenger who jumped out of Dinkins’ car following a March 24 crash when Dinkins drove toward them at a high rate of speed outside a post office. The officers opened fire, wounding Dinkins. They were not charged in the shooting.

The Star Press reports Dinkins told the court Monday that he’s “truly remorseful” and blamed his actions on drug abuse.

