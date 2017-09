FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 19 Huntington North got four goals and four assists from senior Hannah Tillett in a 9-0 win at Wayne on Tuesday night.

Karmen Koch added 2 goals and 4 assists for the Vikings, while Autumn Anderson, Sydney Kyle, and Amaya Sunderman each tallied a goal apiece.

Kodi Douglas made 4 saves in 75 minutes and combined with Maddie Husband, who played 5 minutes, for the shutout in goal for Huntington North.