Grand jury: Couple abused infant over 2 days

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) An Ohio couple has been indicted on more than a dozen charges related to the apparent abuse of a 17-month-old girl.

An Ohio grand jury on Tuesday returned superseding indictments against 48-year-old Alan K. Laney of Montpelier and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Alisha M. Underwood of Hicksville, after finding probable cause they abused Underwood’s young child over a two-day period in June.

Laney is charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and seven counts of endangering children. Underwood, meanwhile, faces two counts of endangering children and one count of misdemeanor endangering children.

According to a press release from the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the grand jury found that Laney allegedly committing the abuse while Underwood allegedly failed to protect the child from harm.

No other details on the case were released.

“I have made it a priority in my office to protect vulnerable children who cannot defend themselves,” said Attorney General DeWine. “The investigation into this case alleges that this child suffered abuse that no child should have to endure.”