Attic fire damages home on Greythorn Drive, firefighter hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire in the attic of a home on the city’s northeast side caused minor damage Tuesday, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 2211 of Greythorn Drive around 9:30 p.m.

A FWFD statement said two adults a child safely evacuated the home. They were not injured.

Firefighters found smoke and fire in the attic. They were able to get the fire under control in approximately 27 minutes, according to FWFD.

Fire officials said neighbors called 911 after seeing flames and smoke at the rear of the house. Neighbors helped get the family out of the home.

Fire officials said a firefighter was hurt and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries.

Minor smoke and water damage was reported on the second floor of the home, with minor fire damage also reported in the attic, according to a department report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.