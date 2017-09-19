College student killed by Indianapolis school bus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a college student has been struck and killed by a bus in Indianapolis.

The bus belonged to Indianapolis Public Schools. The victim was a female student at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

TV station WXIN says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Campus police Det. Kimberly Minor says the bus driver was cooperative and passed an alcohol test.

___

Information from: WXIN-TV, http://fox59.trb.com/news/