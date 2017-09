FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Bishop Dwenger took down SAC rival Northrop in straight sets on Tuesday night to headline area volleyball action.

The Saints won 25-9, 25-8, 25-18. Taya Dazey led the Saints with 7 kills. The Saints improve to 16-1 with the win.

Madison Brooks and Markalah Barnes led Northrop with 6 kills apiece.