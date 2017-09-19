9/19 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 19, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (21) 5-0 420 1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 5-0 370 3

3. Valparaiso – 5-0 296 5

4. Avon – 4-1 226 7

5. Center Grove – 3-2 208 6

6. Lawrence Central – 4-1 204 2

7. Carmel – 3-2 166 8

8. Warren Central – 2-3 142 4

9. Lafayette Jeff – 5-0 76 NR

10. Penn – 4-1 74 NR

Others receiving votes: Homestead 48. Westfield 36. Franklin Central 14. Indpls Pike 12. Indpls N. Central 12. Brownsburg 4. Columbus North 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (17) 5-0 410 1

2. New Palestine (1) 5-0 370 2

3. Concord (1) 5-0 322 3

4. Columbus East – 4-1 294 4

5. Decatur Central – 4-1 218 7

6. Indpls Cathedral (2) 1-4 184 5

7. Zionsville – 3-2 132 9

8. Michigan City – 3-2 104 10

9. Floyd Central – 4-1 76 NR

10. Castle – 3-2 58 6

Others receiving votes: LaPorte 38. Bedford N. Lawrence 34. Terre Haute North 24. Lafayette Harrison 22. Plainfield 14. Bloomington South 8. McCutcheon 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Reitz (17) 5-0 410 1

2. Lowell (3) 5-0 358 2

3. Ev. Central – 4-1 292 3

4. New Haven – 5-0 282 T4

5. NorthWood (1) 4-1 268 T4

6. Northridge – 5-0 204 8

7. Angola – 5-0 114 10

(tie) E. Central – 3-2 114 9

9. Silver Creek – 5-0 50 NR

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-2 44 7

(tie) Greenwood – 4-1 44 NR

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 38. Marion 22. Mishawaka 16. Plymouth 16. Hobart 16. Lebanon 14. Griffith 8.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Gibson Southern (15) 5-0 366 1

2. Indpls Ritter (2) 5-0 336 2

3. W. Lafayette (1) 4-1 270 5

(tie) Ev. Memorial – 5-0 270 4

5. Danville (2) 5-0 252 6

6. Guerin Catholic – 5-0 188 7

7. Indpls Chatard – 2-3 114 9

8. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 3-2 112 10

9. Mishawaka Marian – 4-1 110 3

10. Lawrenceburg – 4-1 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Brownstown 34. N. Harrison 22. Vincennes 18. Indpls Brebeuf 18. Knox 14. Jimtown 12. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (18) 5-0 386 1

2. Woodlan (1) 5-0 356 2

3. Southridge – 4-1 264 5

4. Tipton – 4-1 258 6

5. Indpls Scecina (1) 4-1 242 3

6. Western Boone – 4-1 192 8

7. Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 172 9

8. Rensselaer – 4-1 128 4

9. Linton – 3-2 76 7

10. Triton Central – 4-1 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Milan 54. Mitchell 8. Centerville 4. Rochester 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (18) 5-0 396 1

2. Fountain Central – 5-0 298 2

3. Monroe Central (1) 5-0 286 3

4. Churubusco – 5-0 272 4

5. Indpls Lutheran (1) 4-1 242 5

6. Eastern Greene – 5-0 176 6

7. S. Adams – 4-1 148 7

8. Sheridan – 4-1 116 9

9. Carroll (Flora) – 4-1 104 8

10. Lafayette Catholic – 2-3 56 10

(tie) N. Central – 5-0 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 18. Southwood 16. Hagerstown 6. Eastside 4. Attica 4. Northfield 2.