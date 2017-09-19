9/19 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 19, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (21) 5-0 420 1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 5-0 370 3
3. Valparaiso – 5-0 296 5
4. Avon – 4-1 226 7
5. Center Grove – 3-2 208 6
6. Lawrence Central – 4-1 204 2
7. Carmel – 3-2 166 8
8. Warren Central – 2-3 142 4
9. Lafayette Jeff – 5-0 76 NR
10. Penn – 4-1 74 NR
Others receiving votes: Homestead 48. Westfield 36. Franklin Central 14. Indpls Pike 12. Indpls N. Central 12. Brownsburg 4. Columbus North 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (17) 5-0 410 1
2. New Palestine (1) 5-0 370 2
3. Concord (1) 5-0 322 3
4. Columbus East – 4-1 294 4
5. Decatur Central – 4-1 218 7
6. Indpls Cathedral (2) 1-4 184 5
7. Zionsville – 3-2 132 9
8. Michigan City – 3-2 104 10
9. Floyd Central – 4-1 76 NR
10. Castle – 3-2 58 6
Others receiving votes: LaPorte 38. Bedford N. Lawrence 34. Terre Haute North 24. Lafayette Harrison 22. Plainfield 14. Bloomington South 8. McCutcheon 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ev. Reitz (17) 5-0 410 1
2. Lowell (3) 5-0 358 2
3. Ev. Central – 4-1 292 3
4. New Haven – 5-0 282 T4
5. NorthWood (1) 4-1 268 T4
6. Northridge – 5-0 204 8
7. Angola – 5-0 114 10
(tie) E. Central – 3-2 114 9
9. Silver Creek – 5-0 50 NR
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-2 44 7
(tie) Greenwood – 4-1 44 NR
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 38. Marion 22. Mishawaka 16. Plymouth 16. Hobart 16. Lebanon 14. Griffith 8.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Gibson Southern (15) 5-0 366 1
2. Indpls Ritter (2) 5-0 336 2
3. W. Lafayette (1) 4-1 270 5
(tie) Ev. Memorial – 5-0 270 4
5. Danville (2) 5-0 252 6
6. Guerin Catholic – 5-0 188 7
7. Indpls Chatard – 2-3 114 9
8. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 3-2 112 10
9. Mishawaka Marian – 4-1 110 3
10. Lawrenceburg – 4-1 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 34. N. Harrison 22. Vincennes 18. Indpls Brebeuf 18. Knox 14. Jimtown 12. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (18) 5-0 386 1
2. Woodlan (1) 5-0 356 2
3. Southridge – 4-1 264 5
4. Tipton – 4-1 258 6
5. Indpls Scecina (1) 4-1 242 3
6. Western Boone – 4-1 192 8
7. Ev. Mater Dei – 3-2 172 9
8. Rensselaer – 4-1 128 4
9. Linton – 3-2 76 7
10. Triton Central – 4-1 58 NR
Others receiving votes: Milan 54. Mitchell 8. Centerville 4. Rochester 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (18) 5-0 396 1
2. Fountain Central – 5-0 298 2
3. Monroe Central (1) 5-0 286 3
4. Churubusco – 5-0 272 4
5. Indpls Lutheran (1) 4-1 242 5
6. Eastern Greene – 5-0 176 6
7. S. Adams – 4-1 148 7
8. Sheridan – 4-1 116 9
9. Carroll (Flora) – 4-1 104 8
10. Lafayette Catholic – 2-3 56 10
(tie) N. Central – 5-0 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 18. Southwood 16. Hagerstown 6. Eastside 4. Attica 4. Northfield 2.