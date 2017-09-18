USF’s Ferrer is NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – AJ Allen of Doane (Neb.), Nick Ferrer of Saint Francis (Ind.) and Romon Morris of Pikeville (Ky.) were named the NAIA Football National Players of the Week, the national office announced Monday. The trio was chosen for their performances during the week of Sept. 11 – 17 and were selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

Special Teams Player of the Week

AJ Allen, Doane (Neb.)

Sr., DB, Crete, Neb.

• Allen’s 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown helped then-No. 7 Doane (Neb.) to a 68-67 victory over then-No. 22 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in the NAIA Football Game of the Week

• Weekly Stats:

o Returned two kicks for 80 yards

o Long of 76 yards for a touchdown

o First career kickoff return for a score

Offensive Player of the Week

Nick Ferrer, Saint Francis (Ind.)

Sr., QB, Westfield, Ind.

• Ferrer set the Saint Francis career touchdown passes thrown record in the Cougars 49-21 victory over then-No. 23 St. Ambrose (Iowa)

• Weekly Stats:

o Completed 31-of-43 passes for 508 yards

o Six passing touchdowns

o Boasts 110 career touchdown passes

o Threw for 308 yards in the first half – his second-straight 300-plus yard first half

Defensive Player of the Week

Romon Morris, Pikeville (Ky.)

Sr., DB, Louisville, Ky.

• Morris tied a program record with three interceptions in the Bears’ 70-28 win against Kentucky Christian.

• Weekly Stats:

o Three interceptions

o Two interception returns for a touchdown, including a program-record 100-yard return

o Two tackles

Offensive Nominees: Cj Collins, SAGU (Texas); Dylan Beasley, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Jacob Giles, Dakota State (S.D.); Tanner Trosin, Southern Oregon; Mike Ivlow, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Jack Shadley, Doane (Neb.); Isaiah Salazarr, Bethany (Kan.); Quev Gonzales, Southeastern (Fla.); Caleb Thomas, Graceland (Iowa); Tyler Toombs, Union (Ky.).

Defensive Nominees: Caleb Coe, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Michael Nealy, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Caden Mcdonald, Morningside (Iowa); Trent Mueller, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Curt Boeke, Dakota State (S.D.); Forrest Rivers, College of Idaho; Piercen Harnish, Saint Francis (Ind.); Resean Coleman, William Penn (Iowa); James Swain, Southeastern (Fla.); Kretien Webb, Kansas Wesleyan.

Special Teams Nominees: Ignacio Gomez, Lyon (Ark.); Nathan Bader, Georgetown (Ky.); Kaden Hight, Dakota State (S.D.); Drake Presley, Bluefield (Va.); Abdul Mahdi, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Cristian Casillas, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.); Shane Sipes, Carroll (Mont.); Brady Tanquay, Siena Heights (Mich.); Caleb Winter, Southeastern (Fla.).

2017 Football Composite Award Winners (Offensive, Defensive, Special Teams)

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Quinn McQueary, Montana Tech; Dominic Swillum, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.); Griff Amies, Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Nick Ferrer, Saint Francis (Ind.); Romon Morris, Pikeville (Ky.); AJ Allen, Doane (Neb.)