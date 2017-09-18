Trump to visit Indiana to talk tax cuts

WASHINGTON (WANE) President Donald Trump is expected to visit Indiana next week to champion his tax reform agenda.

It’s not clear when the president will travel to Indiana. White House aides have said they’re still working out exact details, including where Trump will visit.

The trip would be the president’s third trip out of Washington to talk about tax cuts after events in North Dakota and Missouri. Trump has said he’ll seek to lower the top corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent and drop the individual rate even lower.

In Indiana, the president is expected to bring members of a Congressional delegation and hold an event at a business.

NewsChannel 15 will continue to follow the president’s plans. We’ll update this story as we learn when and where Trump will speak.