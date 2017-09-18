Till wins Senior City Championship at Orchard Ridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2017 Senior City Championship belongs to Sam Till Jr. who finished +4 over the two-day tournament to edge Matt Schmidt by one stroke at Orchard Ridge Country Club.

It’s the sixth time Till has won the event, with the other wins coming in 2003, 2005, 2009, 2014 & 2015.

Till began the day four strokes off the lead of 72, shared by Schmidt and David Dumas. Last year’s winner Steve Vernasco finished fifth.

Sam Till Jr. +4

2. Matt Schmidt +5

T3. Mike Riecke +7

T3. David Dumas +7

5. Steve Vernasco +8