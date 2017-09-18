Police searching for missing 23-year-old

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old man.

Kyle Anthony Edward Miller was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In a news release Monday, police said Miller suffers from bipolar disease and schizophrenia.

Police aren’t sure where Miller was headed but said he may be in Fort Wayne.

Miller is described as a white man, 6-feet-4 and about 180 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his left and right arms, chest and forearms. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Kyle Miller is asked to contact the Shipshewana Police Department at (260) 768-4310 or the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463-7491.